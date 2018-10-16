Housing Trust tops £55k fundraising total for Macmillan

Cash collected at this year’s Macmillan Big Coffee Morning has tipped a Shropshire housing trust’s fundraising total for the charity over £55,000.

The Wrekin Housing Trust has supported the cancer charity for the past ten years with a ‘Macmillan Week’, organised by the head office’s finance team and supported by Trust staff.

Events across the week, including a bake-off style cooking competition and cake sale as part of the charity’s biggest coffee morning, whipped up a tasty £5,530, which took the Trust’s ten year fundraising total to a staggering £57,620.

Finance manager, Carron Morrow, said: “What started out as a small raffle and cake sale ten years ago has now become a week of activities that brings the whole organisation together.

“It’s the best team building event we could have. Every single member of the Central Finance Team embraces this cause, and it has become very special to the whole team.

“Of course, we couldn’t do this without the very generous support of all our colleagues at the Trust who always tell us how much they enjoy the events we organise.”

Trust Finance Director, Francis Best, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this achievement by Trust staff, raising such a fantastic amount over the past ten years.

“We love joining together as an organisation to get behind charity initiatives and it’s great to see how all the smaller totals accumulate. We hope this has helped make a real difference to the people Macmillan supports.”

Kate Thomas, Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Manager for Shropshire, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to The Wrekin Housing Trust for making this fantastic donation to Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire to help us provide the support, tools and inspiration for people affected by cancer.

“Our ambition is to be here to help everyone affected by cancer to find the best way through from the moment of diagnosis to live life as fully as they can, and we can only do that with the help of the communities we serve.”