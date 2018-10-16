Appeal for witnesses after woman is sexually assaulted in Newport

An appeal for witnesses has been made by police after a woman was sexually assaulted in Newport.

The incident happened in the Gravelly Road area of Newport sometime between 1.50am and 2.30am on Monday 1 October.

A 21-year-old woman was approached from behind by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her by grabbing her and inappropriately touching her over her clothing.

The man ran off in the direction of Newport High Street shortly after the assault.

The man is described as white, between 25 and 30 years’ old, approximately 6′ tall, clean-shaven with short, dark hair and is believed to have been wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey hoody.

PC 21179 Podmore from West Mercia Police said: “We are appealing for anyone with information that could help us identify the suspect to contact police immediately.

“We’re also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim on Gravelly Road prior to the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 33s of 1 October 2018.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.