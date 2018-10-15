RSPCA rescue swans covered in oil from Telford lake

The RSPCA had to rescue three swans from a lake in Telford after they became covered in oil.

Reports were made to the animal welfare charity that three swans appeared to be struggling as they were covered in oil at Holmer Lake, in Holmer Lane, Stirchley.

Inspectors attended the scene last Monday and used a rescue boat to try and capture the swans but because the water was so shallow it impeded the boat floating and they were unable to reach them.

They returned on Tuesday and using food were able to entice them out of the lake where they could safely retrieve them.

The swans were taken to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre where the oil will be removed and they will be returned to their local habitat.

Following the incident, the Environment Agency said it is believed the spill in the lake had come from someone not disposing of oil properly.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We believe someone dumped this oil in the surface water system and with the heavy rain at the time it washed into the lake.

“We would urge people to properly dispose of oil to avoid damaging the environment and there are three household waste sites nearby where they can do this.”

Inspector David McCartney, who helped rescue the swans, said: “The swans were covered in oil which affects their movement and also we were concerned they might ingest it. But they are now recovering well and will be released soon.

“We would always appeal to people to think carefully about their actions and that they should not dump oil in this way as it can have devastating consequences for wildlife.”