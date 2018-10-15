Pedestrian dies following collision on A5 near Gobowen

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car on the A5 near Gobowen.

The collision happened at just before 10.45pm on Saturday on the A5 near to the junction with the B5009.

Police say that for reasons yet to be established, the pedestrian, a 54-year-old man was struck by a car at the junction causing him serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

The man has been named locally as Steve Norcross. Known affectionately as Ginge, he was a familiar face at TNS FC games.

Enquiries are on-going into the collision and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 826s 131018.