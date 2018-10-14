Dog rescued following fire at house in Shrewsbury

A dog was rescued after firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Shrewsbury early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the property on Buttington Road at just after midnight following reports that a person may have been inside.

A neighbour heard smoke alarms activating and on further investigation, he could see and smell smoke so he dialled 999.

Three fire appliances and an officer were mobilised from Shrewsbury. When they arrived they carried out a thorough search of the property and found a small fire involving unattended cooking.

There was no occupier in the property at the time but a dog was safely rescued.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to put out the fire.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and a utility company.