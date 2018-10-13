Simon Cowell backs Zac Oliver with donation of £50,000

Simon Cowell has donated £50,000 in support of Zac Oliver from Broseley as his family raise money so he can travel to the United States for specialist treatment.

Please share this updated video xxx Posted by Hannah Oliver-Willets on Saturday, 13 October 2018

The music mogul and X Factor judge made the pledge to support Zac whilst recording a video urging fans to also support the fundraising cause.

In the video Cowell says: “So I want to talk to you about Zac and ZacFest. This boy is four years old and needs money to get him to America and get the help he needs.

“So I want you to please go onto Zac Oliver’s just giving page and whatever you can donate will make a difference. And because I don’t like well-known people telling people to do something and they don’t do anything themselves I’m going to donate £50,000 pounds, so we are going to get there.”

The campaign aims to raise £500,000 to send Zac and his family to Philadelphia so that Zac can have CAR-T therapy. Around £400,000 has already been raised in generous donations made by the general public to help get Zac the treatment he needs.

Zac was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of childhood Leukaemia (Near Haploid) in May 2018. After four months of treatment, his results were not what was hoped for. The chemotherapy didn’t kill the cancer, and the alternatives available in the UK have a very limited chance of success.

However having desperately searched for somewhere that would offer the life saving treatment he needs, his family found it in America. Some Clinical trials have come to fruition in America, (CAR-T) although it is still classed as experimental it has been used for five years now and has saved many lives. The same treatment has been licensed in the UK but is not yet available.

ZachFest

On Sunday Southwater One will be lit up red to coincide with ZacFest which takes place in Telford Town Park’s QEII Fields In Trust Arena.

ZacFest will run from 10am-8pm and will feature lots of activities to help raise money including live entertainment, a fun fair, craft stalls, food and drink and a huge “Baby Shark” sing along.

Tickets will be available on the gate at £5 for adults, £2 for children under 12 and family tickets are £12.

Donate

Zac Oliver’s Crowdfunding page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zac-oliver