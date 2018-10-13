Pedestrian injured after tree falls on footpath in Market Drayton

A woman has been injured after a large section of a tree fell across a footpath and onto her in Market Drayton this morning.
Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the incident between the B&M store and library on Frogmore Road at just after 11.30am.
Firefighters from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington used electric and manual saws and small gear to get to the woman who was trapped under the section of tree.
The casualty was taken to hospital via land ambulance.
Tree down between B&M and @MDraytonLibrary, footpath closed until tree is cleared by @ShropCouncil. @MDraytonCops @shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS @MAA_Charity all in attendance. pic.twitter.com/rP7HLUqTtB
— Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) October 13, 2018
Currently in attendance at large tree fallen in the centre of #MarketDrayton 🌳 One casualty rescued and taken to hospital by land ambulance 🚑 partnership working with @MDraytonCops @OFFICIALWMAS @MAAHMED03 @WestMerciaOCC 🚒🚓🚑 #jesip #todaywemadeadifference #alloneteam pic.twitter.com/M69w3BDxH9
— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) October 13, 2018
50mph winds on the tail en-route to Market Drayton this morning. pic.twitter.com/noxYXHY61D
— Helistig (@Helistig) October 13, 2018