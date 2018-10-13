Pedestrian injured after tree falls on footpath in Market Drayton

A woman has been injured after a large section of a tree fell across a footpath and onto her in Market Drayton this morning.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the incident between the B&M store and library on Frogmore Road at just after 11.30am.

Firefighters from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington used electric and manual saws and small gear to get to the woman who was trapped under the section of tree.

The casualty was taken to hospital via land ambulance.