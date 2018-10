A person suffered from slight effects of smoke following a fire at a house in Shrewsbury today.

Firefighters were called to a property on Little Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury at just before 8.30am.

The small fire involved a gas boiler in the kitchen of the property.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with crews using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation system used to assist with clearing smoke from the house.