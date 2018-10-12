Warning issued after doorstep callers target Telford homes

Police have today issued a warning over so-called Nottingham Knockers who have been reported in the Telford area.

They doorstep callers target areas offering small household products for sale, most recently they have been in the Leegomery area of Telford.

The callers may claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, however, they are not part of any recognised rehabilitation scheme.

It has been reported that they may try to ask to enter your home to get a good look at the inside while trying to sell small household supplies like cleaning products. Prices may vary with some people saying they have paid much higher prices than others for the same products.

PCSO Newborough said: “Many of these doorstep callers may have what they call ID however many have no photo ID on them, so it is advised not to deal with these individuals.

“Please warn your neighbours, particularly elderly or vulnerable neighbours, not to open the door to strangers or buy or sell on the doorstep. Some doorstep callers may offer poor quality goods at inflated prices and if a caller is not genuine, they may be gathering information for future crime.

“Please keep in mind that if cold callers don’t get any sales in your area, they are less likely to return.

“If they are refusing to leave your property please call 101 or 999 for an officer to come and move them on.”