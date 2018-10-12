Storm Callum brings strong winds and rain to Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning as windy weather and rain associated with Storm Callum hits Shropshire.
Storm Callum is the third storm of the 18/19 season and is an intense area of low-pressure, which is passing to the west of Ireland, northern England and Scotland throughout today.
The strongest winds are likely in western Ireland, although North Western parts of the UK can expect severe gales.
The main impacts for the UK will be from heavy rain across some western areas on Friday and Saturday.
Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding. There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”
The Yellow warning for winds is valid until midnight today.
#stormcallum will affect Shawbury today. We are currently seeing gusts of 30-33 KT, and expecting this to pick up with gusts of 40-43 KT late morning and into the afternoon. This will be coupled with cloudy conditons and outbreaks of rain. #staysafe. (at least it's Friday) ^JW
— Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) October 12, 2018
Yellow Warning of Wind affecting England (West Midlands) https://t.co/hcDm5hWuQd pic.twitter.com/Z2ADhQFIvM
— Met Office warnings (@metofficeEng) October 12, 2018
Very heavy and prolonged rain in Wales may result in some river flooding impacts into #Shropshire and #Herefordshire through tomorrow.
We’re now monitoring actual rainfall closely pic.twitter.com/cC7wZxn9B2
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) October 12, 2018
Heavy and prolonged rain across Wales means a lot of water will be coming through our main rivers. We’ve got teams out across the West Midlands making sure they can carry as much water as possible. pic.twitter.com/zn150KKv3w
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) October 12, 2018
Since the early hours we have experienced higher levels of outages in our network area. Severe rain and high winds will continue throughout today and tomorrow. Please find the latest update on our network https://t.co/f9CpNTWHeF pic.twitter.com/m50SuuYuX0
— WPD (@wpduk) October 12, 2018