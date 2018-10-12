Storm Callum brings strong winds and rain to Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning as windy weather and rain associated with Storm Callum hits Shropshire.

Storm Callum is the third storm of the 18/19 season and is an intense area of low-pressure, which is passing to the west of Ireland, northern England and Scotland throughout today.

The strongest winds are likely in western Ireland, although North Western parts of the UK can expect severe gales.

The main impacts for the UK will be from heavy rain across some western areas on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding. There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”

The Yellow warning for winds is valid until midnight today.