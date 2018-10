A person was released from a car by firefighters following a collision in Shrewsbury this morning.

The crash which involved two cars happened at the Kennedy Road junction with Roman Road at around 10.30am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with crews using Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.