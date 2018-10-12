Homes refurbishment plan aims to attract Telford A&E staff

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Cllr Shaun Davies has issued a rallying cry for help to refurbish three homes to attract A&E staff to Telford.

Cllr Davies said: “Let’s do all that we can to secure those doctors that we need in order to avoid an overnight closure at our A&E here in Telford and Wrekin.”

The Council leader has been working with The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on ways to attract the staff desperately needed to help keep the A&E open round the clock at the Princess Royal Hospital.

He is appealing to businesses in the borough to help refurbish three houses on the hospital’s site in Telford by offering their skilled tradespeople.

When completed, the houses would accommodate junior and middle grade doctors for free to encourage more staff to come to Telford. SaTH will then be the only hospital trust in England to offer free on site accommodation to staff.

Cllr Davies said: “Many people have been asking me what they can do to support the hospital in the recruitment of doctors. One of the things we have identified as a Council is a pressing need for accommodation for our junior and middle grade doctors.

“Working with the Trust (SaTH), we have identified three houses that the Trust owns in the grounds of the Princess Royal Hospital that could be brought back into use to house our junior doctors and our middle grade doctors.

“Doing a deal with the Trust, they have said that if the Council and our community can refurbish those houses, they will then make them available for free for our doctors.

“That means SaTH will be the only hospital Trust in England to provide free accommodation to those junior (and middle grade) doctors that we so desperately need at our hospital.

“So, it’s a big ask. I need your support. If you are a local business that can help us fit a kitchen, fit a bathroom, paint, decorate, provide materials, email today NHS4All@telford.gov.uk”

The appeal has been welcomed by Jenni Rowlands, consultant cardiologist and Director for Undergraduate Education at SaTH who said: “It’s great to work with Telford & Wrekin Council to try to provide better services for our junior doctors who are our consultants of the future.”

SaTH is also in conversation with NuPlace, a private lettings company owned by Telford & Wrekin Council regarding accommodation for staff. In addition, a second major appeal is being planned for next week.