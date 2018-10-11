Motorcyclist airlifted after serious collision in Kemberton

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a car in Kemberton.

The collision involved a silver Peugeot coupe travelling from the direction of Halefield on the B4379 and a red Ducati 999 motorbike travelling on the A4169 from the direction of Shifnal towards Halesfield when they were in collision at the junction at just after 6pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car and a motorbike that had both suffered significant damage.

“The rider of the motorbike had suffered potentially serious injuries. He was being tended to by an off-duty nurse.

“The rider was assessed and treated on scene before being airlifted by the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The car driver was uninjured.”

A rapid response vehicle, a paramedic officer, an ambulance and two air ambulances were sent to the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 604s of 10 October 2018.