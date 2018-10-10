Record company forms partnership with Telford College

A music development scheme backed by big-name artists including Ricky Wilson has formed a new link with Telford College.

Mighty Atom Smasher Records (MAS) will be providing opportunities for music students to gain priceless work experience, as well as offering professional artist development and industry advice.

Andy Turner, learner manager for music and creative arts, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to work with an organisation with so many connections in the UK music industry.

“We will be working closely with the MAS team to host guest lectures and workshops with experienced industry professionals over the coming months.

“Bands who work with the label will get free rehearsal time, free live demo recordings and the opportunity to record at commercial studios.

“But that’s not all – in addition to the advice and guidance, students will also have opportunities to play gigs and showcases as part of the MAS label. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.”

MAS is a non-profit music development programme founded in 2001 by former Band of Joy guitarist Kevyn Gammond, with ex-Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Karl Hyde of Underworld as its patrons.

The label is based in Kidderminster, but also has artist development centres in centres such as Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Bristol, Bath, Oxford and Southampton.

The MAS team visited the college’s Haybridge campus to give the latest intake of music students a taste of what is in store – and some of the work experience opportunities on offer.

Head of MAS, Scott Garrett, gave students useful advice about how up-and-coming bands must start thinking about their marketing, using social media and creating adverts to align themselves with other bands and artists.

“Setting up the link bridge into the music industry is what this project is all about,” said Scott.

“It’s hard to get into the music industry and traditionally artists had to be discovered. MAS records makes it a lot easier these days, and we’re seeing a lot more talent come through.”

With the ever-changing music industry, MAS Records has assumed the role of the artist development branch of a major record label; bringing together industry and education in a unique way.

MAS Records has played part in the success of many artists over the last 10 years, including Swim Deep, The Lines, Deluka, Octane OK and The Arcadian Kicks who have collectively secured professional management or recording contracts with major labels.

Andy Turner added: “There will be potential work experience opportunities for Telford College students interested in music technology and events management.

“This will be at professional recording studios, either working as assistant sound engineers or as part of the technical support team at large UK festivals.”