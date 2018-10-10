Family pay tribute to cyclist killed in Shrewsbury collision

The family of a man who died in a collision in Shrewsbury earlier this month have paid tribute to a unique and irreplaceable son.

Cyclist Michael Jarnot from Shrewsbury, who was 30 years old, died on Wednesday 3 October after a collision with a vehicle on Wenlock Road in Shrewsbury.

Today his family has paid tribute to him.

“Michael grew up in Shrewsbury and attended Crowmoor Primary and Bevidere Schools in Monkmoor. A unique and irreplaceable son who was best friend to his brother David. From a large family, he touched the lives of the many people who knew him. His sudden death will leave a huge hole in all our lives. He will never be forgotten.”

The collision happened around 9.20pm near to the Peacock Inn. Enquiries into the collision are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Michael with his bike shortly before the collision. He was wearing black clothing with a black hat and was either riding or pushing a black Dawes mountain bike with the lights on and possibly carrying an orange Sainsbury’s shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 753s 031018.