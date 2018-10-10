Arrest made after eyewear and imitation firearm discovered during raid in Wellington

A 44-year-old woman was arrested yesterday after a warrant was carried out at a property in Wellington.

A quantity of suspected stolen eyewear was recovered and an imitation firearm was seized at the property on Nelson Court in Wellington.

They were stored with gloves and balaclavas. The woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Mo Lansdale says the way the imitation firearm was stored is concerning.

She said: “We do have why we do have to question why someone would have an imitation firearm stored with gloves and balaclavas, there’s simply no reason to and this concerns us.

“We’re working really hard to tackle serious and organised crime across Shropshire and Telford and are seeing some fantastic results, however there is always more that can be done and we continue to ask members of the public to come forward with any information they may have. No matter how small or insignificant it seems, it helps us build a picture of what is happening so we can take action.

“Together with the local community and our partners, we will do all we can to pursue and disrupt those involved in serious and organised crime and make our county as undesirable as possible for criminals to operate.”