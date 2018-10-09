Tourism industry worth £800 million to Shropshire

Tourism is now ranked in the top five industry sectors for growth, employment and prosperity in Shropshire, research has revealed.

The research, undertaken by Discover Telford Visit Shropshire, has been welcomed by Shrewsbury Tourism Association chairman, Edward Goddard, who believes the county has the potential to double the £800 million tourism spend within five years if the industry is supported.

The county attracts 15 million visitors a year, yet that’s less than a quarter of the total visiting Cheshire where the tourism spend is £1.9 billion.

“Tourism is making a greater economic impact than ever in Shropshire, primarily achieved through the hard work and investment of private companies, public sector agencies and voluntary organisations like Shrewsbury Tourism working together.

“This collaboration aims to put Shrewsbury and the wider destination of Shropshire on the map but the competition from other parts of England and the UK is fierce. We are the custodians of the hidden gem in England’s tourism crown and we need to take advantage of the opportunities afforded to us.

“With more domestic visitors holidaying in the UK and with an increase in the number of international visitors, the market is looking good but the tourism industry in Shropshire needs more support to compete. The conditions are right for growth and our amazing county is in the perfect position to capitalise.

“What is often forgotten is that tourism boosts the economy, creating jobs and generating income that keeps shops open and retains essential services in the county. We need to further promote Shrewsbury to increase ‘brand’ awareness putting us at the front of visitors’ minds when they are considering a destination.”

Mr Goddard believes Shrewsbury, famous as being the home of naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin, has huge potential for growth but a supported strategy is needed to ensure that this beautiful medieval town steeped in history is seen as a similar or better offering to competitors such as Chester, York and Bath.

“Known as the ‘Town of Flowers’, having won a series of Britain and Heart of England in Bloom titles over the years, Shrewsbury is the county town and a key ingredient in Shropshire’s tourism recipe,” he said.

“Shrewsbury hosts a vast array of popular events throughout the year such as the Shrewsbury Flower Show, Shropshire County Show and festivals including Let’s Rock, Oktoberfest and the Food, Kids, Cartoon, River and Folk Festivals.

“This is a diverse destination providing options for weekend escape breaks, retreats for couples, family holidays and historic exploration, with Shrewsbury offering a wide variety of accommodation ranging from hotels, guest houses and B&Bs to caravan parks, camping and glamping.

“Whatever the visitor is looking for in a destination, be it a World Heritage Site, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, culture and history, adventure and outdoors, arts and entertainment, artisan experiences, festivals and events, food and drink, or shopping, we have it all in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area.”