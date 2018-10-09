Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision at Dobbies roundabout in Shrewsbury at the weekend.

Investigating officers say the collision happened at about 6.10pm on Sunday 7 October.

The collision involved a silver coloured Peugeot 107 Allure and an unknown second vehicle, believed to be a small white vehicle towing a trailer.

Both vehicles were leaving the traffic island and continuing along the A5 in the direction of Montford Bridge and Oswestry when the collision happened.

As a result of the collision, the front bumper of the Peugeot 107 became detached from the vehicle.

The small white car and trailer left the scene without stopping, police say the driver of the vehicle may have been unaware of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 585S of 07 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.