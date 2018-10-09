Firefighters called to lorry fire at Shrewsbury railway station

Firefighters dealt with a fire involving the cab of a lorry outside Shrewsbury railway station last night.

The fire broke out in the cab area of the lorry which had stopped outside the main entrance of the station.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with operations and fire investigation officers at around 8.30pm.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.