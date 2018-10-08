Telford College graduation ceremony celebrates achievements

Higher education students had their achievements recognised at Telford College’s annual graduation ceremony.

The class of 2018 donned traditional caps and gowns for the awards ceremony, held at the Haybridge campus.

The college has more than 250 higher education students, and graduates came from a wide range of courses including business, construction, health and social care, accounting, early years services, engineering, human resources management, education and training.

Jenny Nolan, director of higher education, said: “All of these students have worked hard at their chosen course of study – often juggling family and work commitments, sacrificing time with their loved ones to complete research and hit project deadlines.

“That’s why every single one of our graduating students deserves recognition and a celebration. We wish them all every success for the future.”

Among the graduates was Balvinder Kaur, from Dawley, whose four-year journey at the college began at level two, and progressed to a level four business qualification.

“We have seen her grow and mature along the way – her journey, and achievements, have been immense,” said Caroline Bastow, learner manager for higher education.

There was also warm praise for her fellow business student Jenny Garris, from Bridgnorth, who was described as ‘a model student’, committing wholeheartedly to her studies.

Rebecca Lloyd and her twin sister Chloe, from Ketley, both studied level three childcare. But while her sister went on to university, Rebecca went to work, and returned to Telford College to complete a foundation degree in Early Years Services, in partnership with the University of Wolverhampton.

Caroline Bastow said: “Rebecca always had the intention of getting into work as soon as she could, relishing the idea of working with children and being part of the early years workforce.

“But she never lost sight of the importance of aiming higher, and came back to her studies when the time was right for her.”

Hannah Turner, from Donnington, followed the same path as Rebecca, completing her level five certificate and showing particularly good verbal communication skills.

Clare Ashley from Wrockwardine Wood, completed a foundation degree in Supporting Children in Primary Education, and is already now working as a teacher while studying to top up her qualification at university.

Caroline added: “Clare is an amazingly determined individual. She set her mind to what she wanted to achieve, and she has worked hard to achieve it. Her dedication has been unquestionable.”

Emma Jackson, from Trench, is another graduate from the same course who has secured a teaching role, while working towards her top-up degree. She is at Wrockwardine Wood, and is described as hard working, talented, and well respected.

Jenny Nolan said: “Our 2018 graduates are another reminder of the university-level qualifications which are available right here on the doorstep for the people of Telford & Wrekin.

“Our higher education programme is tailored towards those who are looking to further their qualifications, make a change in their working life or increase earning potential.

“It could be a mature student considering a career change, someone wanting to progress in a company they already work for, or a college leaver considering staying close to home to complete your university education.

“When you study a university course at Telford College, you’ll join a great community of like-minded students of all ages.

“Benefiting from small class sizes, you will have lots of support from peers and tutors, fantastic facilities and lower course fees.”