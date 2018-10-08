Person rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Firefighters have rescued a person from the River Severn in Shrewsbury this evening.

Emergency Services were called to the Frankwell area at around 6.10pm.

Three fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

A female casualty was successfully rescued from the river and left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police also attended.