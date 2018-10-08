Over 300 nominations received for Telford Community Pride Awards

More than 300 nominations have been made for individuals, groups and businesses who are making Telford and Wrekin a better place.

The Telford Community Pride Awards are being hosted to recognise all those who make a difference in local communities and are part of the Telford & Wrekin Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations and Pride in Our Community work.

The awards organised by Telford & Wrekin Council are being supported by The Wrekin Housing Trust, University of Wolverhampton, Free Radio, Lovell Homes, Ricoh, Lyreco and id Verde.

Entries were sought in a variety of categories, from good neighbours to best environmental champion, from sporting achievement to outstanding volunteer, and from best community support group to companies that give something back.

People have been nominating since the beginning of July and by the close of nominations on 28 September there were 317 nominations.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The number of nominations shows just how many wonderful people we have in our borough. They deserve to be recognised for what they do to help improve their communities and support others.

“They are what help make our borough such a great place to be.

“Their stories should be celebrated and I hope that by hosting these awards we can inspire others to make a difference.”

Over the coming weeks, judges from local organisations, sponsors and cabinet members will have the tough job of drawing up a shortlist of who will go forward to a special awards evening at Telford International Centre on 29 November 2018, 50 years to the day that Telford was created.

The shortlist for the awards will be announced in mid-October.