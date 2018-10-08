Four injured after car ends up in field on A49 south of Shrewsbury

Four people were injured after a car left the A49 and ended up in a field south of Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened near the Shrewsbury Golf Club at Condover at around 2.30am.

The car was travelling from the Church Stretton direction towards Shrewsbury when the incident happened.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “One man and one woman suffered potentially serious injuries. They were assessed and treated at the scene before both being taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“Two other women were treated at the scene for their injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”

A total of four ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

The road was closed for around nine hours following the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact. Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 29s 081018.