Severn Trent to carry out £250,000 of water mains renewal work at Wollerton

Severn Trent is to begin a £250,000 investment of water mains renewal work at Wollerton later this month.

The company is looking to meet local people to provide an update on the four-month project which will see around 2km of old water pipes being renewed to help prevent future leaks and bursts.

The work, which will be in two phases, is set to start on 29 October. The first phase will begin near to Wollerton Hall Gardens and will continue towards Mill Road where the company plans to finish by the end of January. The second stage will see work continuing towards neighbouring Lostford and will be completed by March.

Gareth Mead from Severn Trent, said: “It’s important to us that our customers have water whenever they need it so we have taken the decision to replace the old pipe network to make sure everyone has a really reliable supply for years to come.

“But before we start work at the end of this month, we want to meet with local people and business owners to share our plans and to listen to any concerns. It’s important to us that people who live and work in the area can give their input.

“To keep our engineers safe there are plans for temporary road closures at certain times and traffic lights will also be in place. Our engineers will work as quickly as possible to get the new pipes installed so local roads can return back to normal.”

The community drop-in session will take place at Wollerton URC Church School Room from 3.30pm to 7pm on Thursday 11 October. The team from Severn Trent will take people through the plans at the event and will host a Q&A session.

The scheme forms part of Severn Trent’s commitment to investing in its infrastructure which will see the equivalent of £1,400 invested for every home and business it serves between 2015 and 2020.