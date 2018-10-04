Visitors snap up 60,000 Shrewsbury Town Maps in three months

Shrewsbury Tourism’s decision to invest in 10 new Town Map leaflet dispensers at strategic locations around the town is already benefiting visitors.

A huge upsurge in visitors to Shrewsbury this summer has seen 60,000 Town Map leaflets, which are free from the dispensers, snapped up within three months, underlining the popularity of Shropshire’s county town as a tourist destination.

Shrewsbury Tourism is now planning to print more maps and install more dispensers, if suitable sites are identified, for 2019 when it expects a further influx of visitors.

“We have struggled to keep up with demand for the Town Maps due to the increase in visitors to Shrewsbury this summer,” said Edward Goddard, chairman of Shrewsbury Tourism, which represents the town’s tourism businesses.

“The map was produced with the support of local businesses and Shrewsbury Tourism paid for the dispensers around the town. We are keen to do a lot more to promote Shrewsbury and improve the visitor experience and footfall in the town centre.

“We believe the map enhances the visitor experience in Shrewsbury and there is clear evidence that we have been successful in attracting more people this year.

“However, many visitors describe Shrewsbury as a best kept secret because of the lack of promotion of the town and Shropshire to a wider audience.

“As people who live and work here all know, Shrewsbury is a wonderful town with fantastic heritage, but Shrewsbury Tourism needs more help and resources to tell the world about it.”

Mr Goddard believes Shrewsbury, famous as being the home of naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin, has huge potential for growth, with its independent shops, café culture, medieval passages and programme of popular festivals all major attractions.