Cyclist dies following collision in Shrewsbury

A cyclist has died following a collision involving a car in Shrewsbury last night.

The collision happened on Wenlock Road near the Peacock Inn shortly after 9pm.

An off-duty paramedic, who came across the incident, stopped to help before the arrival of emergency services.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find a cyclist, a man, in cardiac arrest who was already being given CPR by those on scene. The team quickly took over emergency treatment and continued advanced life support at the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later.”