Police seek key witness to altercation in Oswestry

Police in Oswestry are appealing for a key witness to come forward following an altercation in the town.

The incident happened outside the ‘Boozed Up’ off-license on Salop Road in Oswestry at around 10.30pm on Friday, 14 September.

A man was approached by another man outside the shop who was verbally abusive and aggressive towards him.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and recalled to prison due to breach of bail conditions.

Police say that it is believed a 25 to 30-year-old man came to help the victim outside the off-license having seen the altercation. Officers are keen to speak to him as he could be a key witness to our enquiries and have important information that could assist with their investigation.

The man they would like to speak to is described as white, approximately 5’11” tall, of muscular build, with fair hair, and is believed to have been wearing light coloured clothing.

Detective Constable Helen Bailey from West Mercia Police said: “We believe the man we are looking for may have witnessed the altercation between the two men and have important information that could assist us with our investigation.

“We are therefore keen to speak to him and would urge him to get in contact.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 54s 150918. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.