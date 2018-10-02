Warning issued after two cats die of suspected antifreeze poisoning in Shrewsbury

A warning has been issued by the RSPCA after a cat owner’s two pets died from suspected antifreeze poisoning within days of each other.

Mandy Beard of Crewe Street, Shrewsbury, told how both her cats – named Frank and Betty – died within a few days of each other after returning home when they had been outside.

The first cat, Frank, returned home ill on August 31 and he was rushed to the vets but had to be put to sleep to end his suffering. Then on September 4, Betty returned home in a similar state and the vet also had to put her to sleep.

The vet believes both cats died after ingesting a toxin which is understood to have been antifreeze and Mandy – and partner David Hart – said there have been suspected cat poisonings in the area over recent years, including a neighbour’s cat who died a week later.

Mandy said: “These experiences with Frank and Betty will haunt me forever. I had to watch them die. On both occasions the cats deteriorated during the night and I sat up trying to help them until the vets opened.

“The vet confirmed in both cases that the pets were poisoned and I just want to let other cat owners know about this.

“We don’t know if it was intentional or accidental poisoning but we do know the cats suffered terribly and this has caused us so much grief. I have been very low since we had to put them to sleep.”

Her partner David Hart, 40, said: “We had rescued both these cats after they were dumped in a field and they were only aged one.

“They were like children to us. We just don’t want anyone else going through what we have but we understand there has been a number of similar incidents over the last few years.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Kelly Lake, who is investigating the deaths, has issued a warning to all cat owners in the area and is also keen for anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: “As there have been suspected antifreeze poisonings in the area we would urge all cat owners to keep a close eye on their pets and their behaviour and if they suspect they have been poisoned we would advise they seek immediate veterinary attention.

“We would also ask people who are using antifreeze to make sure they are extremely careful in their storage of it and how they dispose of it. At this stage we cannot rule out the possibility that this is intentional poisoning.

“If anyone has any information which can help us with our investigation they should call 0300 123 8018.”

Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after ingestion to two or three days. This can include some or all of the following symptoms: vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures and difficulty breathing.

It is also a criminal offence under the Protection of Animals Act 1911 and the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to administer poison, dangerous drugs or substances to an animal; and under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 it is a criminal offence to allow a cat to suffer unnecessarily.