Two arrested in Shrewsbury in connection with county lines

Two people were arrested in Shrewsbury yesterday in connection with so called county lines.

A 38-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were arrested in the Battlefield area on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

They are believed to be from Merseyside and were arrested after police received information from a member of the public about suspected drug dealing.

A large quantity of Class A drugs were also seized by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally, of Shrewsbury CID, said: “These arrests show how important information we receive from members of the public is and I hope it provides some reassurance to our local communities that if they do come forward and report information to us we will take action.

“As with other areas across the country we know there are concerns around people coming from outside the area to commit crime, in particular around drug dealing and we are absolutely committed to taking action against these people and I hope this sends a clear warning that if they come to our county to deal drugs or any other associated crime they can expect to be arrested.”

The activity is part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackling serious and organised crime as part of West Mercia Police’s Protect campaign.

Protect is a campaign being run by West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police alongside a range of partner agencies to tackle serious and organised crime.