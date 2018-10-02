Shrewsbury’s House of Fraser store to close

Shrewsbury’s House of Fraser store is set to close after a period of uncertainty.

On Friday the store was closed for a time with staff being told the store is set to close mid-January 2019.

Around 80 members of staff work at the store.

House of Fraser has been trying to negotiate new deals with landlords across the country since the company was bought out of administration in August.

The news comes as the retailer, controlled by tycoon Mike Ashley sacked House of Fraser directors and senior management. The news was disclosed in a brief stock market statement.

Announcing the sackings, Sports Direct said: “Following the collapse of House of Fraser on August 10 2018, and subsequent calls for an investigation into the circumstances of that collapse, the company today announces that we have dismissed the former directors and senior management of House of Fraser.”

Mr Ashley’s company bought the struggling department store chain for £90m.

Telford’s House of Fraser store is to remain open.