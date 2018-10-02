Falling tree brings down power line in Chorley near Bridgnorth

A number of homes in the Chorley area south of Bridgnorth were left without power today after a falling tree brought down a power line.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power were called to the incident early this morning.

Western Power reports that power was lost to a number of properties at around 8.42am.

The high voltage electric cable was reported to be smoking and live when two fire appliances from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow arrived at the scene.

On arrival crews including the Incident Support Unit cordoned off the area for safety.

Power was due to be restored at around 1pm.