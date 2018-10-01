Telford woman left dog to suffer with horrific face wound

A Telford woman has been given a 12-month community order after she left her dog suffering with horrifying facial injuries for days following an attack.

Samantha Paisley, 32, of Sutton Hill pleaded guilty to three animal welfare offences at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 September.

The court heard how she left her dog Mitzi in a cage with her other pet dog, Skye, knowing that they had fought before, while she left the house on Sunday, March 11.

On her return, she said she failed to notice that Mitzi had part of her face ripped off after being attacked by Skye.

She said she only noticed the horrific degloved injury – which is when the skin and surrounding tissue comes away from the bone – the following evening.

She contacted the local vets who told her to take the dog straight to them. But she did not take the injured animal in until the Wednesday – leaving Mitzi in agonising pain for days.

The vet had to put Mitzi to sleep to end her suffering. Her mouth was completely degloved to the point where three of her lower front teeth had also become detached and she also had other bite wounds on her body.

Inspector Nayman Dunderdale investigated the case and said it was one of the worst he had come across in over 20 years of working for the RSPCA.

He said: “It was truly a horrific injury and the dog must have suffered immeasurably during those four days. It is a very callous person who would leave their pet with such a state without seeking medical attention. It is sickening.”

Paisley was also ordered to carry out a 12 month community order, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £150 costs. She was also banned from keeping all animals for 15 years.