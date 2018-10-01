Dr Simon Freeman, Accountable Officer for Shropshire CCG to retire

Dr Simon Freeman, the Accountable Officer for Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), has today announced his plans to retire.

Dr Freeman, who has been at the helm of the CCG for two-and-a-half years, will be working a full six month notice period and will officially leave the CCG on 31 March, 2019.

He said: “Initially I came to the CCG on a 12 month secondment, but I have stayed on past my planned retirement to establish a new management team at the CCG and to help put in place plans for the transformation of the local health system.

“It is a personal decision to take retirement and I will be working a full six month notice period through to the end of March 2019.”

Dr Julian Povey, Clinical Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the work Simon has done steering the CCG through a financially challenging period and laying the foundations on which we can continue to build our services for local people.

“I always knew it was Simon’s intention to retire and he leaves a lasting legacy in his dedication and work to help secure the largest investment in the history of Shropshire’s NHS with £312m for Future Fit.”

Simon first joined the NHS in 2003 after a career in Financial Services and Management Consulting. He has held a number of Director roles in both commissioning and provider Trusts and has also served as the Accountable Officer for NHS Leicester City CCG and was the Chief Operating Officer for Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit (CSU) before he joined NHS Shropshire CCG.