Whitchurch residents invited to have say on Pauls Moss development plans

Whitchurch residents are invited to have their say on proposed plans for a new housing and healthcare development in the town.

A community drop-in event will be held on Friday, 5th October, at the Civic Centre between 12pm and 6pm where residents can view the suggested plans and talk to partners involved in the project.

As part of wider regeneration plans for the town, the Pauls Moss scheme will join two existing GP practices in a modern, purpose-built medical centre, offer combined housing and care services for the over 55 age group and provide a community space for activities and events.

Supporter of the scheme, Peggy Mullock, Chair of the Whitchurch Patients Group, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Whitchurch residents to come and discuss these exciting development plans, which will bring new healthcare facilities and much needed specialist housing to our town.

“It’s widely accepted that there is a need for improved medical services here. This new development will deliver an enhanced service for patients, as well as supplying the housing and support needed for the growing numbers of older residents in the town.

“I’d encourage people to come and talk to the partners involved at this drop-in event. It’s an exciting step forward for Whitchurch.”

The innovative project will revitalise the outdated area of Pauls Moss, delivering high quality retirement living accommodation and state-of-the-art health facilities.

Following an investment boost from Shropshire Council, drawings are now nearing completion to put forward in a formal planning application.

Project leaders are keen to hear the views of locals before finalising the application.

Jane Kind, project manager at The Wrekin Housing Trust, said: “We believe this exciting development will bring huge benefits to the area and the community in Whitchurch.

“We received very positive feedback at our last drop-in event, and we’re looking forward to speaking to more residents on the 5th October.”

The project is expected to take three years to complete and will be funded by Shropshire Council, The Wrekin Housing Trust, Homes England, NHS England, NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group and the One Public Estate programme.