Rev Richard Coles calls in for tea at Shrewsbury Age UK party

The Rev Richard Coles called into an Age UK tea party held at Marks & Spencer’s store in Shrewsbury earlier this week.

Richard Coles, a former member of the 1980s band, The Communards, which achieved three Top Ten hits, including the Number 1 record “Don’t Leave Me This Way”, is now a Church of England priest based in Northamptonshire.

He is a regular host of BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live programme, has appeared on television shows including the news quiz Have I Got News for You, QI, and Celebrity Masterchef, and was a contestant in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing – eliminated after dancing the ‘worst Pasodoble in the history of Strictly’. Coles was an inspiration for the character of Adam Smallbone in the BBC Two sitcom Rev and was an adviser to the show.

Richard spent over an hour at the tea party sponsored by Marks & Spencer in aid of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Anne Wignall, Chair of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We were delighted that Richard was able to join us and spend time talking to many of our guests. He helped to make this a very special afternoon.”