Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on Chirk Bank

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision outside the Bridge Inn on Chirk Bank.

The crash happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday 9 September, when a white Peugeot Partner van and a blue Volkswagen Passat collided.

A passenger in the Volkswagen Passat, an 86-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of this vehicle, a 58-year-old man and two other passengers suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the van, a 42-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

A 42-year-old man is assisting police with their investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 667s of 9 September 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.