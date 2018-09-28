Landmark day for Shrewsbury with inaugural graduation ceremony

History will be made today when the inaugural University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) Graduation Ceremony takes place.

Hosted at the iconic St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury, the ceremony will celebrate the institution’s first students to gain their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and awards. The day will be marked with other celebratory events.

The awards will be presented by author and broadcaster Dr Gyles Brandreth, the Chancellor of the University of Chester.

At 2pm, academics and civic dignitaries will process through the streets of Shrewsbury before the graduation ceremony starts at 3pm.

A group of eminent individuals will join the ceremony to receive honorary degrees, recognising excellence in their respective fields.

The Right Reverend Mark Rylands will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Divinity (DD,) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to ministry in this country, with particular recognition of his role as former Bishop of Shrewsbury and his support to UCS as a member of the Advisory Board.

Professor Lalage Bown OBE, FRSE, FAcSS will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt,) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education and for her support of UCS.

Sir Neil Cossons OBE, FSA, FMA will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt,) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to heritage and for his support of UCS as a member of the Advisory Board.

Established by the University of Chester and Shropshire Council, UCS is a distinctive institution, focused on high-quality teaching and research, fostering entrepreneurship, and contributing to the community, with the long term aspiration to become an independent university. Postgraduate students started courses at UCS in 2014 and undergraduate students were welcomed in 2015.

Dr Gyles Brandreth, Chancellor of the University of Chester, said: “I am honoured to be presenting degrees and awards to University Centre Shrewsbury’s first graduates, during such a momentous ceremony at the beautiful St Chad’s Church.

“These students are pioneers and deserve to celebrate their dedication and achievements, cheered on by their friends, family, staff who taught and supported them, and colleagues who studied alongside them. May success and good luck always be with them.”

Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Anna Sutton, said: “As our first students, they have made history, and we are extremely proud of all that they have accomplished. We’re sad to see them leave, but it’s exciting that they are embarking on their next steps. They will always be part of the UCS family, as our first alumni, and we hope they will come back to inspire the students who follow them with what they have achieved in their lives and careers.

“Many congratulations to you all. We wish you a very happy and prosperous future and a wonderful graduation day.”