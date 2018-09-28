Concern grows for Shrewsbury teenager missing for nearly a week

Police are continuing to appeal for help locating a missing teenage girl from Shrewsbury.

Nicole Harris, aged 15, was last seen at 11.30pm on Saturday 22 September at the front of Shrewsbury Railway Station. It is believed that she may have travelled to Telford.

Nicole may also be known as Tallulah or Tammy.

Nicole is white, 5’7″, with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, blue body warmer, dark blue jeans, large silver hoop earrings and black trainers which have pink Nike writing on them. She may be carrying a beige handbag.

She is believed to have links to the Telford, Albrighton, Shifnal, Birmingham and Liverpool areas, amongst others.

Detective Inspector Richard Roberts said: “Nicole has been missing for nearly a week now and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Nicole in that time to please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 723s of 22 September 2018.”