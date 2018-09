Firefighters have rescued a puppy after it became stuck on a ledge at a disused quarry in Pant.

The puppy had become stuck on the ledge which was around 2-3 metres below hardstanding.

One fire appliance from Oswestry attended to help with the rescue at around 10.23am today.

Firefighters rescued the puppy using a short extension ladder and working at height equipment.

The puppy was then returned to the care of the owner.