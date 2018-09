Police investigating a sexual assault which took place at a Shrewsbury nightclub have released an image of a man who may be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident took place at the Fever nightclub during the early hours of Saturday 1 September.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information vital to their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or the man himself is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 306s of the 1 September.