One person has been injured following a collision in Whitchurch this afternoon.

The incident involving a single vehicle happened on St Mary’s Street in Whitchurch town centre at around 2.20pm.

One person was released by fire service personnel using Holmatro cutting equipment and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch.

Firefighters also used a hose reel jet used to clear away debris from the carriageway.