Firefighters were called to a fire at a property in Old Newton, Craven Arms this morning.

Crews from Craven Arms and Church Stretton were called to the stone built terraced property at around 10.48am.

Initial reports suggested a suspected chimney fire in the property but on arrival, the fire was found to be in the living room.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets used to extinguish the small fire.