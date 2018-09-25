Appeal to help locate teenager last seen at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

West Mercia Police is appealing to help locate a missing teenage girl in Shrewsbury.

Nicole Harris, aged 15, was last seen at 9.05pm on Saturday 22 September at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

She may also be known as Tallulah.

Nicole is white, 5’7″, with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, blue body warmer, dark blue jeans, large silver hoop earrings and black trainers which have pink Nike writing on them. Police say she may be carrying a beige handbag.

If anyone has seen Nicole or knows of her whereabouts, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 723s of 22 September 2018.