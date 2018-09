Motorists using Coleham Head and the English Bridge gyratory in Shrewsbury are facing delays following a gas leak.

Cadnet Gas is working to repair the leak over the next two days with one lane of Coleham Head out of action.

The left-hand lane is closed for those wishing to turn onto left English Bridge opposite the United Reform Church.

Delays have been building through to Coleham, Old Potts Way and also past the Abbey as a result of the works taking place.