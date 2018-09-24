Suspected gas leak closes Oswestry town centre street

An Oswestry town centre street was sealed off this morning following reports of a gas leak.

Church Street was closed off to pedestrians and motorists after a smell of gas was reportedly coming from underneath the pavement in the area.

The area has now been reopened after being investigated by gas engineers.

Wayne Griffiths, Wales & West Utilities Gas Emergency Services Manager for Oswestry said:

“We were alerted to reports of a smell of gas at a property on Church Street in Oswestry this morning and immediately sent an engineer to the scene.

“The smell does not appear to be related to the gas network. We are continuing to work alongside the emergency services and other utilities to resolve this situation.”

A fire appliance was called to the scene at around 8.25am to assist along with West Mercia Police in attendance.