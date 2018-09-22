Guinness World Record Charleston attempt to take place in Shrewsbury today

A Guinness World Record Charleston attempt is to take place in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The aim is to break the current Guinness World Record for the largest number of people to dance the Charleston at one time.

The current record is 975 people and is held by ‘Swing Patrol’ in London, today’s record attempt is set to take place at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park at 1pm.

Sarah Bright, owner of Revel in Dance decided to organise the event to bring the community together, raise awareness of the benefits of dance and as a way to raise funds for Severn Hospice.

“This is a great way to be involved in a World Record attempt and at the same time support an invaluable local care service. Dancing the cheeky Charleston is all about having fun and showing character so participants will have a great time learning and performing the routine” says Sarah.

Participants in today’s event had to attend one of eight workshops in August and September to learn the routine, as rules for the record attempt are quite stringent.

Those taking part learnt a short piece of cheeky Charleston choreography, which will be repeated for a 5-minute duration at the record attempt.