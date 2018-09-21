Police issue appeal to help locate missing Telford teenager

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to locate a missing teenage girl from Telford.

Lucy Clarke, aged 16, was last seen at 1pm on Thursday 20 September in the Brookside area of Telford.

She may also be known as Lucy Cowan.

Lucy is 5ft 5ins, with blue and red short hair, and ear, nose and tongue piercings.

She was last seen wearing pink yoga pants, a cropped sports top, a hooded top with pictures of wolves on the back (as seen in photo), pink Nike trainers and a white rucksack.

Officers and Lucy’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 642s of 20 September 2016.