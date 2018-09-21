Market Drayton school to join Marches Academy Trust

The Grove School, based in Market Drayton, looks set to join the Marches Academy Trust later this year.

The Grove would join fellow market town schools with the Marches School, Oswestry, Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch and Tilstock Primary School all current members of the Marches Academy Trust on 1 December 2018.

Joining the Trust would provide further opportunities to innovate and share best practice amongst all members of staff. For the young people it will provide an opportunity for collaboration on events, trips and sporting fixtures, which will lead to more varied cultural experiences, with trips to Switzerland, Ecuador and France in the pipeline.

Following on from a successful examination year at the Grove School, joining the Trust will allow the school to build on this success creating the school of choice in Market Drayton.

Mrs Sarah Longville, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, commented: “The Marches Academy Trust has grown a family of schools in north Shropshire, with a common aim of giving the children a first-class education.”

Mrs Longville is keen to stress that wholesale changes are not imminent, and that the continued excellence in education is the number one priority.

“The aim of the Trust is to give the children at the Grove School an excellent, wide array of opportunities in the years to come.”

Mrs Sonia Taylor, Headteacher at the Grove School, added: “I am absolutely delighted at the prospect of joining the Marches Academy Trust as it will afford the students and staff at the Grove School many more exciting opportunities. The students are always at the centre of everything that we do and this ethos is shared by the Marches Academy Trust meaning that we can build on their successes and share knowledge to provide excellent learning opportunities and experiences for our students.”

There will be an open meeting at the Grove School on Tuesday 2nd October at 6pm to discuss the school joining the Trust, and all are welcome to attend to have any questions answered.