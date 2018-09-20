Missing Telford teenager found safe and well

A Telford teenager missing for five days has been found safe and well, police have said.
Nicole Harris, 15, was last seen in Albrighton on Saturday 15 September.
Yesterday police issued a CCTV image as they continued their appeal for information to locate her.
West Mercia Police thanked those who shared their appeal via social media.
We're pleased to say missing Telford girl 15 year old Nicole Harris has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who retweeted our message, the response we had was fantastic. Thank you!
