Missing Telford teenager found safe and well

By
Shropshire Live
-

A Telford teenager missing for five days has been found safe and well, police have said.

Nicole Harris, 15, was last seen in Albrighton on Saturday 15 September.

Yesterday police issued a CCTV image as they continued their appeal for information to locate her.

West Mercia Police thanked those who shared their appeal via social media.

