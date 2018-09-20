Crack cocaine and heroin seized by police in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury have arrested a man after recovering a quantity of Class A drugs, with intent to supply.

Police investigating so-called County Lines in Shrewsbury arrested the man on Tuesday 18 September, near to the Dana Prison and Castle Walk in the town.

Wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized by police.

Mark Spragg, 37, of Shrewsbury has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The arrest comes as West Mercia Police continues to crackdown on suspected serious and organised crime as part of Protect.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “There is no place for serious and organised crime in our communities and we will do all we can to ensure we disrupt and dismantle the suspected criminal activity of anyone suspected of being involved.”